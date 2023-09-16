OXFORD – Two years ago, when General Motors announced plans to begin building electric vehicles exclusively by 2035, its luxury brand, Cadillac, said it would accomplish the feat in 2030.
That's just seven years from now, and it is clear that the company, founded in 1902, is forging ahead with those plans when it launched the battery powered Lyriq last March. While it still sells an internal combustion engine-powered sedan in the CT5 and introduced a refreshed version for model year 2025, the company hasn't said if it's the last of its gas-powered vehicles.
Not every Cadillac dealer bought into the company's plans to go all-electric, however. Some 150 dealerships nationwide dropped the nameplate, as the cost to get the service department ready for EVs was in the hundreds of thousands.
Cannon Motor Company, which has more than 20 new and used car dealerships statewide, opted to keep Cadillac at its Oxford dealership, which also carries Chevrolet and Buick. It is one of only four Cadillac dealerships remaining in the state, and the only one in north Mississippi.
"We love Cadillac, and we think it's a great luxury brand," said Michael Joe Cannon, who owns the company his father started in Calhoun City in 1956. "The one electric that it has right now, the Lyriq, is really luxurious, really nice."
Cadillac in 2021 said the Lyriq was the spark and "the dawn of a bright new era" that represented its electric future."
While technologically advanced and designed beautifully, there hasn't exactly been great demand for the Lyriq – or any other electric vehicle in Cannon's dealership arsenal, which also includes Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, GMC, Honda, Nissan and Toyota.
Cannon said his company sells about 600 new vehicles monthly; of that, he said only about three are EVs.
As for the Lyriq, Cannon said, "It hasn't caught on as much as we'd like to have. Of course, there are several reasons for that – it's not Cadillac. It's the uncertainty people still have about (electric vehicles) – their range, how to charge them, where to charge them, how long it takes."
For Cadillac, it has been a slow and somewhat controlled rollout of the Lyriq. Reservations for the vehicle began in September 2021, with production beginning in March 2022. Sales and deliveries began in the third quarter of that year, and Cadillac sold 36 units, followed by another 86 in the fourth quarter.
In the first three months of this year, Cadillac sold more than 36,000 vehicles overall, with 968 of them being Lyriqs. That's a little less than 3% of the total.
Cannon said that one of the biggest frustrations he had was the training that his staff didn't get before Cadillac began selling the Lyriq.
"They've come back and given our folks a lot more training, but I told them we should have gotten that before the car was released," he said. "I understand more about the car now than I did then. The uncertainty in all of this and not knowing more before, I wouldn't have wanted an electric vehicle. But now they've done a much better job. We're not there by any stretch of the imagination, but we're going to have to progress really fast if Cadillac wants to be where it wants to be."
Second quarter sales for the Lyriq improved to 1,348 units in the United States and 167 units in Canada. For the first six months of the year, Lyriq sales totaled 2,316 units.
If Cadillac is to achieve its goal, sales the Lyriq have a long way to go. The Tesla Model Y sold 105,500 units in the second quarter alone. The Lexus RZ followed the Lyriq with 932 sales, while the Audi Q8 e-tron was fourth with 779, and the Jaguar I-Pace sold 167 units.
"We're not as educated as we should be about electric vehicles, whereas in California and Colorado, they're selling them left and right because they're so much more knowledgeable about them," Cannon said.
According to Forbes, electric cars comprised nearly 7% of all light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of this year, based on a report from the Energy Information Administration. Hybrid sales also are up and combined those two classes of cars accounted for 16% of total light-duty sales. That’s about three times what those sales were five years ago.
From 2021 to 2023, automobile makers reduced the number of non-hybrid internal combustion engine vehicle models from 318 to 297, while at the same time increasing the number of battery electric models from 34 to 55, the report noted.
Dealerships have to pay for the infrastructure to service electric vehicles, and in Cannon's case, the cost came to more than $300,000. Had he kept his other Cadillac dealerships in Cleveland and Greenwood, that bill could have jumped to $1 million or more.
It will take some time for Cannon's investment to pay off, particularly if EV demand remains low, even with up to a $7,500 clean vehicle tax credit. The Lyriq has an MSRP starting at just under $59,000.
But he is optimistic that sales will eventually pick up.
"We have a beautiful vehicle here with the Lyriq, and we've got more models coming in the future," he said. "Like I said, we've always loved Cadillac and it's a great brand ... We have to have a good product to sell, or the customer will go somewhere else like Jackson to buy a Lexus, BMW or Mercedes."
Trade publications have reported that Cadillac plans to unveil three more electric models.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.