TUPELO • Kevin Donald isn’t new to business, but he’s new to his latest venture.
The owner of D&D Fireworks, Donald recently open the All American Dairy Bar on West Main Street in Tupelo. He’s never owned a restaurant before, but after visiting a cousin in Greenville who owns a Pasqulae’s and Frostop, Donald knew he had to open something similar.
“I just wanted to open a small local community dairy bar,” he said. “I named it after the All America City of Tupelo, and I want to pull everybody into the place.
With a soft-serve ice cream as the base, shakes and sundaes, as well as banana splits and regular ice cream cones are on the menu.
Frostop Root Beer is served, which means root beer floats are available, too.
For those who don’t have a sweet tooth, All American Dairy also has burgers, hot dogs, fries, wings, and several sandwiches, including barbecue, grilled cheese, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, BLTs and catfish. Specialty sandwiches like roast beef philly steak and ribeye steak are also available.
Catfish filet dinners have become a popular item, and come with homemade slaw, homemade potato salad and fries.
“We have more compliments on our catfish than anything else,” Donald said.
He had been thinking about a dairy bar for some time, and having bought real estate across the area, he spotted the current location of the dairy bar and knew it was the perfect spot with its easy access and plentiful parking.
Formerly a Domino’s location and most recently a title loan business, it’s the right size for what he wanted.
“West Tupelo I felt needed a dairy bar on this side of town, another mom and pop business,” he said. We weren’t planning to open until the first of the year, but with the coronavirus and everything and people out of work, we wanted to get some construction going. It worked out I think.”
East Tupelo of course is famous for Dairy Kream, the iconic dairy bar that’s been around since 1955. But Donald doesn’t see it as a competitor.
“They’re on the other side of town, and I think there’s plenty to share for everybody,” he said.
Kayla Howery is Donald’s partner-in-crime of sorts, helping him open the business and providing encouragement to open.
“I’ve known him through auctions and things and he’s a friend, and I was just going to help him get started,” she said. “Within a week, I turned into a manager, and here I am.
“I’ve just got a passion for serving people, and in the restaurant business, that’s what you want. I want it done right and I want to make people happy.”
All American Dairy Barr is open Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open for a couple of weeks, business has been a little better than expected. Being new to the dining scene, Donald said they’re still working out a few kinks. He knows expediting food is important and is working to speed it up.
“The food I think has been good, but we’re not getting it out fast enough,” he said. “But we do sell fresh and cook to order, so it does take little longer sometimes.”