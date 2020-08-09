The allure of gold has been a temptation through the ages, the shiny metal giving power to buy and trade just about anything.
For many investors, gold is alsoviewed as a safe haven, a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping much of the world, the trade battle between China and the U.S. not relenting and fears the global economy will remain stuck in a rut, gold has been setting record prices the past week.
On Friday, gold closed at $2,028 an ounce, more than $41 off its record high set the day before.
There hasn’t been a run-up on gold prices since August 2011, when gold reached a then-record $1,850 an ounce. Gold is up about 11% since then, and is up more than 33% this year.
But how much should you invest in gold? Financial advisers recommend having a diverse portfolio of investments, which can include gold and other precious metals. However, they recommend not to keep too large of an investment since metals are commodities and are subject to volatility.
“We’re at an all-time high now, but gold has only grown about 1% every year in the last nine years,” said Scott Reed, CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo. “It just swings massively.
“We went off the gold standard in 1971 and went to a fiat standard where there’s no backup for our currency, so you don’t have that, so gold is now a collectible. It’s just a commodity, with the price based on how much people want and how much can get mined. There’s no base underlying value that you can use to trade currency. And honestly I think we’re past that. I think in an apocalypse, people would rather have chickens than gold.”
Prices of gold and silver have jumped as rising infection numbers and job losses in the United States and some other economies fuel concern the recovery from the virus and the worst global downturn since the 1930s might be faltering.
Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value when financial markets decline. Forecasters watch their prices as an indicator of how investors see the economic future.
But Michael Cuggino, CEO of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, says gold can move a lot higher. It would “not be an unreasonable move” for gold to reach $4,000, he said in an interview with MSN.
Cuggino manages the Permanent Portfolio (PRPFX) a $1.9 billion mutual fund that is rated four stars by Morningstar in the fund-research firm’s “U.S. Fund Allocation – 30% to 50% Equity” category.
Cuggino noted gold’s “triple bottom” from 2015 to 2018, when gold dropped as low as $1,060 an ounce.
“Since then, it has been a gradual move up, then some down. It moves sometimes in big chunks, gives some back, sits around and does nothing, reacts to stimulus, inflation, the value of dollar and euro ... but it has had an aggressive move this year,” Cuggino said.
He said gold may extend gains as money is being pumped into the U.S. economy, the dollar is declining and investors are fearful that inflation may return.
Cuggino warned of sharp pullbacks even during a long-term move up, as did Nigam Arora, who wrote that gold is an appropriate hedge against stocks. Still, “gold is a very small market, and it can be easily manipulated by the governments,” Arora wrote on MarketWatch.
Showing the volatility of gold, Reed noted that investors who got in on gold in 2011 at the then record price saw their investments fall some 40% over five years. The rollercoaster of prices would see gold investors gain 30% then lose 35%. Right now they’re up and feeling pretty good, however.
“It’s just all over the place,” Reed said. “You can buy gold certificates, which are kept by custodians and can be sold pretty quickly. But if you really want the gold, then you buy bullion or coins, but coins are collectibles and treated that way and thus taxed. They’re going to priced on rarity, not necessarily the underlying value of gold. You’ll have to pay more, though you can get more if you sell – but your subject to the price model.”
Investors can invest in gold through exchange traded funds, mutual funds, bullion (bars, coins) or jewelry.
Having bars of gold and gold coins might seem ideal, especially when prices are where they are now, but it’s not quite so easy to sell right away.
While selling coins are relatively easy, selling bars is typically a multistep process that involves having a custodian move the gold or insure the delivery of gold, which then has to be inventoried and priced.
“So they may be three weeks away from actually selling at best. Anything can happen with prices, as we’ve seen, so you can’t really take advantage of spot prices,” Reed said.
Tupelo jeweler Patti Thompson has seen the gold rush before, and said she’s going through another one.
“We’ve had some people sell their scrap, as they’ve been waiting for the price to go up,” she said. “But I’m trying not to order anything right now at the price gold is at.”
She said coin collectors are buying gold and silver and she’s been buying coins to resell.
“We have some people who think the government is going to fail, so they’re buying up all the silver coins we can get,” she said. “They’ve also bought a lot of gold coins.”
Reed said investing in gold is a risk like any other, but said investors need to be especially wary.
“When you look at the charts it looks like you should make money on it, but you really don’t,” Reed said. “A diverse investment portfolio can give you a lot of understanding of where things are going. Market returns are pretty reliable, but gold returns aren’t. If you’re going to put it under a mattress and forget about it, it doesn’t look good I five years. It might look pretty good in the next 20 years. Maybe.”