TUPELO • For anyone who's ever felt the need to kick or break something after a frustrating experience, siblings Carmen Sharp and Charles Bolton have just the place.
They're opening Tantrumz, a "rage room" business that allows customers to swing, smash, toss and throw just about anything, from plates to vases to bottles to televisions. They can use bats, golf clubs, hammers and sledge hammers.
A firm opening date hasn't been set, but they're hoping to open late next week.
Sharp's job helped shape the idea to open Tantrumz.
"I'm a mental health therapist, so I have a lot clients who say they wish they could break something," she said. "So I called up Charles and said we need to find a place, because a rage room is getting popular."
Rage rooms, also known as smash rooms, are believed to have first appeared in the 2000s in Japan, where smashing glassware, electronics and furniture became all the rage.
Sharp and Bolden visited a couple of rage rooms in Memphis and Birmingham to get some ideas.
"We took a look at it and said, 'Yeah, we can do that,'" she said.
The idea percolated about two months ago, and the next step was to secure a location. They found it at 1705 S. Gloster, Suite C, across from Wall's Bargain Outlet.
"It's a good location, people can find it easy, and there's plenty of parking," Sharp said.
Customers who want to smash stuff will wear a protective suit, gloves and goggles, and they must sign a waiver as well. Kids will not be allowed to smash and don't have to wear a protective suit, but they can paint and splatter canvases, themselves and even the walls for $25 a person.
Smash packages are available for the adults, starting at $35 per person, $55 for two $75 for three and $150 for a group of six.
Reservations will be available soon via the business's app.
Hours for Tantrumz haven't been set, but updates will be provided on its Facebook page.