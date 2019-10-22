CORINTH – The Alliance of Corinth/Alcorn County and Northeast Mississippi Community College have announced a new partnership with the Skills Foundation of Mississippi Inc. to increase skills growth for high demand jobs in Alcorn County. The goal of the partnership is to increase the enrollment and number of individuals completing the Industrial Maintenance Workforce Certificate program at NEMCC. The training is a six- to eight-month program and boasts a 100% job placement rate for successful individuals.
“Northeast Mississippi Community College does a wonderful job preparing individuals in Alcorn County for companies that are hiring in our area,” said Clayton Stanley, president of The Alliance, which is the economic development group for Corinth and Alcorn County. “We are excited to work with the Skills Foundation to push more people towards these opportunities.”
The state of Mississippi, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act, strategically targets high-demand jobs for workforce development. In Northeast Mississippi, Industrial Maintenance is one of the career paths identified as a great training option to get citizens into good paying jobs right in their backyard.
“The key for Northeast Mississippi as a region is to increase the number of our people who go through the specific training programs that match the demands of our economy,” said Amy Tate, government relations manager and immediate past chair of The Skills Foundation. “Working alongside local partners like The Alliance to identify and grow the highest demand training programs will positively impact not just individuals completing the programs but communities and the region as a whole.”
NEMCC’s Industrial Maintenance Technology program is designed to provide fundamental hands-on training with industrial systems and equipment.
For more information on the program or to enquire about enrollment visit nemcc.edu/workforce or send an email to goodskills@nemcc.edu. Classes are offered in Corinth and New Albany.