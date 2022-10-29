TUPELO • The transformation of its building complete, one of the largest and fastest-growing building products distributors in the country is almost ready to open.
Advanced Building Products is located at 2678 S. Eason Blvd. in Tupelo in what was once a Turner Dairy warehouse. Advanced purchased the building earlier this year and began renovation work in August.
Store manager Jeremy McMahan said the building required some extensive work to prepare it for its new tenants.
“We took out the walls, took out the ceiling, the HVAC and the fire suppression system,” he said. “All that is new. We took out all the drywall and most of the studs.”
In the middle of the building were miles of tubing and PVC piping that had been used to help refrigerate milk and other products for Turner, as well as its previous owner, Borden. The area also had 16 drains with sloping channels in the floor. It had to be torn out and leveled, with hundreds of cubic yards of concrete.
The result impressed everyone in the company.
“This location will be used as a model for what to do with other acquisitions and builds,” McMahan said. “It will be used for marketing for investors, too.”
Advanced markets itself as a wholesale distributor of commercial and residential exterior building materials. It serves contractors, remodelers, builders and architects.
“But we’re not going to be like a Lowe’s or Home Depot,” McMahan said. “We’re going to carry bulk drywall, ceiling tile and grid, metal framing and roofing ... we’re not going to specialize in windows or doors or things like that. Tupelo Lumber is already here, and we’re not going to cannibalize them.”
While geared toward commercial customers, the store will be open to everyone.
“If you want to re-roof your cabin and save the money, we’ll sell you a load of shingles and deliver it to you,” McMahan said.
Advanced is a division of McKinney, Texas-based SRS Distribution. It has 21 stores in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. There is one store in Tyler, Texas.
Tupelo is Advanced’s fourth store in the Magnolia State. Other locations include Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport.
All told, SRS has some 600 locations in 47 states including Hawaii, McMahan said.
Founded in 2008, SRS operates under a family of brands. It has acquired dozens of companies over the years, including Advanced Building Products in 2015. With some $5.4 billion in sales, privately held SRS was ranked 80th in Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies in 2021.
