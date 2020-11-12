Another 1,000 jobs will be coming to Mississippi as Amazon announced it is opening a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County. The fulfillment center, the company said, will be the first facility in the state to feature Amazon’s robotics technology.
The fulfilment center, which will be located at the Madison County Mega Site, will be Amazon’s third Mississippi fulfillment center. The facility will be at least four stories and will house the majority of the sortable goods sold by Amazon. Workers will pick, pack and ship customers’ orders alongside robots to ship good across the country.
“Mississippi is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited for our future in the magnolia state and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $8,376,613 to assist with water, wastewater, gas and road improvements. Madison County also is assisting with the project.
“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”
The new fulfillment center is expected to be operational by 2021, and the company plans to fill the 1,000 jobs in time for the 2021 peak holiday shopping season.
Last November Amazon said it would build it second fulfillment center in the state in Olive Branch's Legacy Park and hire 500 full-time workers. The 1 million-square foot building will ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
In December 2018, Amazon announced it was locating its first Mississippi fulfillment center in Marshall County, creating 850 jobs over three years.