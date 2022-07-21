Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level in more than eight months, a sign the labor market may be showing some weakness. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week’s 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 21.

 Nam Y. Huh I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON • The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in more than eight months in what may be a sign that the labor market is weakening.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

Load comments