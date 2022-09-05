U.S Beauty Sales

This photo provided by Target shows the Ultra Beauty inside Target department store in Edina, Minn., on Aug. 14, 2021. Americans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market research company IRI, sales of eye, face and lip makeup has gone up across stores. It comes as major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter.

 Target via AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK • Like many Americans, Karla Maldonado has been cutting back her spending to spare her wallet from rising costs: She is eating out less and attending fewer social events to curb the impact of high gas prices.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

Load comments