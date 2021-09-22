Annual Influential Women event Sept. 30 Sep 22, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Journal will sponsor the Annual Influential Women event this Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 11 a.m.The event, which recognizes influential women across Northeast Mississippi, will be held at The Hub, located at 1150 S. Green St., in the building next to the Daily Journal.The speaker will be federal judge Sharion Aycock.Limited tickets are available for $30 each. Lunch will be provided by Sweet Tea and Biscuits.For tickets, contact the Daily Journal at 662-842-2611. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News This truck driver is making a major overhaul in the male-dominated trucking industry Petito death ruled a homicide as search continues for fiancé Dramatic CNN drone footage shows almost 9,000 migrants still under the bridge at the border Biden calls for unity at the U.N. while in the middle of a spat with France Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists