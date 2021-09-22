The Daily Journal will sponsor the Annual Influential Women event this Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 11 a.m.

The event, which recognizes influential women across Northeast Mississippi, will be held at The Hub, located at 1150 S. Green St., in the building next to the Daily Journal.

The speaker will be federal judge Sharion Aycock.

Limited tickets are available for $30 each. Lunch will be provided by Sweet Tea and Biscuits.

For tickets, contact the Daily Journal at 662-842-2611.

