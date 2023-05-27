If You Go

TUPELO ELVIS FEST SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

TUPELO ELVIS FESTIVAL SILVER JUBILEE GALA AND AFTER PARTY sponsored by Cadence Bank | Tupelo Cotton Mill | 6:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown, Alex Mitchell, Ben Thompson, Bill Cherry, Brandon Bennett, Brooke Wright, Cody Ray Slaughter, Cote Deonath, David Lee, Jay Dupuis, Jeff Lewis, Nick Perkins, Pat Dunn and Victor Trevino Jr. backed by the T.I.C. Band

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

“BECOMING EXPERIENCE” YOUTH DAY & COMPETITION sponsored by Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club and Elvis Presley Birthplace | Elvis Presley Birthplace | 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

TUPELO ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST COMPETITION SHOWCASE | Cadence Bank Arena | 2:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown featuring Alex Mitchell, Nick Perkins and Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants backed by the T.I.C. Band

SILVER CELEBRATION OPENING CONCERT | Cadence Bank Arena | 7:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown featuring Cody Ray Slaughter, Bill Cherry, and David Lee backed by the T.I.C. Band

JEFF LEWIS & FRIENDS AFTER PARTY | Silver Moon Club | 10:30 p.m., with after party host Jeff Lewis and friends backed by the T.I.C. Band

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST COMPETITION FIRST ROUND | Cadence Bank Arena | 10:00 a.m. with festival host Tupelo Tom Brown and Elvis Tribute Artist contestants backed by the T.I.C. Band

CONVERSATIONS WITH TOM BROWN | Cadence Bank Arena | 2:00 p.m. with Tupelo Tom Brown and special guests

TCB FIGHTS “DECKED OUT” WEIGH IN | Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center | 6:00 p.m.. featuring local fighters from UFM, HIT Fitness and other local boxing gyms

ELVIS! THREE, TWO, ONE CONCERT | Cadence Bank Arena | 7:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown featuring 2022 Memphis Top Three, Brooke Wright, Cote Deonath, and Victor Trevino Jr. backed by the T.I.C. Band

JEFF LEWIS & FRIENDS AFTER PARTY | Silver Moon Club | 10:30 p.m.. with after party host Jeff Lewis and friends backed by the T.I.C. Band

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUNNING WITH THE KING 5K | Veterans Park | 7:30 a.m., sponsored by the Tupelo Running Club

FLING WITH THE KING DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT | Veterans Park | 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., check in at 7:45 a.m.

ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST COMPETITION SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS | Cadence Bank Arena | 10:00 a.m., with festival host Tom Brown and Elvis Tribute Artist TOP 10 contestants backed by the T.I.C. Band, 2023 Tupelo winner announced

ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST MEET & GREETS | Various locations in Downtown Tupelo | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Visit with your favorite Elvis Tribute Artists at various businesses in Downtown Tupelo!

TUPELO ELVIS FESTIVAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY SILVER JUBILEE CONCERT | Cadence Bank Arena | 7:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown featuring Pat Dunn, Ben Thompson, Brandon Bennett, Dean Z, Jay Dupuis, North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the T.I.C. Band

TCB FIGHTS “DECKED OUT” BOXING EVENT | Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center | 7:00 p.m., featuring local fighters from UFM, HIT Fitness, and other local boxing gyms

JEFF LEWIS & FRIENDS AFTER PARTY | Silver Moon Club | 10:30 p.m., with after party host Jeff Lewis and friends backed by the T.I.C. Band

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

FLING WITH THE KING DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT | Veterans Park | 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

SUNDAY GOSPEL CONCERT | Cadence Bank Arena | 1:00 p.m., with festival host Tom Brown, Alex Mitchell, Ben Thompson, Bill Cherry, Brandon Bennett, Brooke Wright, Cote Deonath, David Lee, Dean Z, Jay Dupuis, Jeff Lewis, Nick Perkins, Pat Dunn, Victor Trevino Jr., and the 2023 Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition winner backed by the T.I.C. Band

* For more information visit tupeloelvisfestival.com