TUPELO – Small businesses hoping to get grants up to $25,000 got some free advice and help Tuesday at the BancorpSouth Arena, where volunteers will provide assistance for two more days.
The Back to Business Mississippi grants are valued between $2,500 and $25,000; the funding comes from $200 million set aside for businesses that haven't received any federal Paycheck Protection Program money. While businesses that did receive PPP can apply, priority for the grants will be given to businesses that did not receive money.
Coretta and Carl Perry own a retail clothing store and said the pandemic has been "rough" on their business in Aberdeen.
"We're hoping to get a small business grant," Coretta said. "We're keeping the faith and going on."
The grant program will be administered by the Mississippi Development Authority. In order to apply for the funds, businesses must have no more than 50 employees, be in good standing with the Secretary of State’s office and one or more controlling interests must be owned by a Mississippi resident.
Under the requirements of the Legislature and the MDA, businesses cannot use the grant funds to make up for lost revenue. The money can only go toward additional expenses incurred during an interruption of business during the pandemic.
Brandi Long, who chairs the city's Economic Recovery Task Force, said things were running fairly smoothly midday Tuesday.
"Traffic has been pretty steady, and we've been able to spend a lot of time and be thorough with each applicant during the process," she said. "Even if we were here all day and only one person came though, and one person was able to tap into funds that he or she wasn't able to access, then it was worth it."
Mary and Anthony Ruth of Baldwyn have received PPP funds for their 30-year-old hair business, but hope they can also get additional money through the Back to Business Mississippi fund.
"Our business dropped to zero," Mary said. "We haven't opened back up all the way, but we're hoping to with a little extra help."
The Back to Business Mississippi Resource Center will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Long said it's important that applicants have the proper documentation to apply, including tax returns for the last two years, two recent months' worth of utility bills, rent payment documentation and mortgage interest payments. For more information on the list of requirements, visit backtobusinessms.org.