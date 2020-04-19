STARKVILLE – A webinar with experts from the Mississippi State University Extension Service will address pressing questions about the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on food production in the U.S.
The webinar targets consumers, producers, business owners, community leaders and anyone interested in the food supply chain.
Topics include the impact of the recent pandemic on the supply chain, prices, agricultural production, demand and food safety.
The webinar begins at 11 a.m. on April 24. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/3el2owR.
