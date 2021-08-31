TUPELO • Four airports in Northeast Mississippi were among nine in the state that will split $6.6 million in federal Airport Improvement Program grants.
Grants totaling more than $1.5 million went to the airports in Houston, Corinth, Iuka and Oxford.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., jointly announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will award the AIP grants on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Airport Improvement Program airport grant program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.
Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
“Improving airport infrastructure makes air travel safer, more efficient, and more accessible to the public,” Wicker said. “I am pleased the FAA is providing Mississippi airports with the resources needed to complete these projects, which will make airports better equipped to serve their communities.”
The nine FAA grants for Mississippi include:
• Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, City of Brookhaven – $2,278,182 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting, and rehabilitate runway and airport beacons
• Greenwood-Leflore Airport, City of Greenwood – $1,560,800 to reconstruct runway lighting
• Houston Municipal Airport, City of Houston – $1,040,436 to rehabilitate runway and apron
• Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport, City of Natchez – $572,928 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway
• Vicksburg Municipal Airport, City of Vicksburg – $276,801 to improve airport drainage/erosion control
• Grenada Municipal Airport, City of Grenada – $248,100 to install weather reporting equipment
• Iuka Mississippi Airport, City of Iuka – $234,740 to install weather reporting equipment
• Roscoe Turner Airport, City of Corinth – $221,464 to update airport master plan/study
• University-Oxford Airport, City of Oxford – $207,200 to improve airport drainage and erosion control