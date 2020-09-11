Tupelo • Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 50 new team members across nine stores throughout the Greater Columbus-Tupelo area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Jason Shifflett, a Tupelo-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.
“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Shifflett. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery to those who prefer it.”
Those interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.
Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally.