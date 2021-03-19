Four Main Street programs in Northeast Mississippi were among eight statewide that were awarded Mississippi Main Street Association scholarships to attend the 2021 Main Street Now Online Conference.
Directors of designated Main Street Communities were invited to apply for the scholarships for the conference, which will be held April 12-14.
"MMSA is proud to award these eight communities with scholarships to attend the national conference this year," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. "Seven of the eight recipients have never attended the national conference before. With this year's conference being virtual, MMSA had the opportunity to offer scholarships for the first time. We hope to offer more educational scholarships for our local program directors in the future."
Selection was based on program budget, community population, geography, and prior attendance, with priority given to smaller programs, smaller budgets, and directors who had not attended the Main Street Now conference previously.
The following Designated Main Street Communities were awarded conference scholarships:
• Booneville - Lori Tucker, Director
• Hernando - Sibonie Swatzyna, Director
• Kosciusko - Leah Robinson, Director
• Nettleton - Dana Burcham, Director
• Okolona - Lasonja Ivy, Director
• Pascagoula - Rebecca Davis, Director
• Picayune - Reba Beebe, Director
• Pontotoc County - Beth Waldo, Director
Since 1993, MMSA has provided more than $5 billion in public and private re-investment back into Main Street communities.