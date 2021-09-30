TUPELO – Several Pizza Hut restaurants in Northeast Mississippi will close and reopen under a new business model.
Peyton Mclendon, the area director for HUT American Group's North Central Mississippi operations, said Pizza Hut stores in Tupelo, Fulton, Houston and New Albany will be closing their current locations and moving to new delivery and carry out only locations.
The Pizza Hut restaurants were owned by NPC International, which was one of the largest restaurant franchisees and was one of the largest restaurant operators of any kind in the United States. NPC was the largest franchisee of both Pizza Hut and Wendy's, and owned more than 1,200 Pizza Hut locations and 385 Wendy's locations until March of this year.
NPC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020, weighed down by nearly $1 billion in debt. NPC reached an agreement with Pizza Hut to close nearly 300 of its locations.
In November 2020, Flynn Restaurant Group made a bid to acquire NPC's business. In March, Flynn completed its acquisition of NPC International’s Pizza Hut portfolio of 937 locations, and most of the company’s Wendy’s restaurants (194 units) for $801 million. HUT American Group, a division of Flynn, now operates the Pizza Huts formerly owned by NPC.
"After filing bankruptcy and NPC dissolving, we were purchased by Flynn Restaurant and are spending significant capital to remodel/relocate our units," Mclendon said.
Mclendon said the Barnes Crossing Road Pizza Hut will relocate to 1176 Cross Creek Drive in the plaza next to Home Depot in Tupelo. The new store hours will be 10 a.m to 10 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to midnight/
The South Gloster Street Pizza Hut in Tupelo also will close at some point, but a new location has not yet been selected. In Fulton, that Pizza Hut will relocated to the Walmart plaza by the end if the year. The Houston location will move to the old Fred's building across the street in early 2022, and the New Albany Pizza Hut will relocate to the plaza next to Pizza Hut in early 2022.
"All locations will be 'delco' units, focusing on carryout and delivery services and no dine-in," Mclendon said.
HUT doesn't not own any of the buildings and will be turned over to their landlords.
Current employees will shift over to the new stores, but Mclendon said with the company's growth it was hiring all positions at work4thehut.com, starting at $10 and up per hour.
Pizza sales in the U.S. totaled more than $46 billion last year, of which nearly $28 billion came from chain restaurants. Pizza Hut sales totaled more than $5.3 billion, second behind Domino's $7 billion in sales.