Ashley’s Angels, a non-profit organization led by Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., had a busy year of fundraising and hosting a variety of community events. The organization uses its funds annually to provide food, clothing and special gift requests for children in need during the holiday season.
Ashley’s Angels was able to make a significant impact to the communities surrounding Ashley facilities in Mississippi, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, with a total of 1,706 receiving children and over $400,000 raised.
Each year in early December, the organization holds shopping days where volunteers help shop for the children, filling giant gift bags with new coats, boots, clothes, toys and more. All of the gift bags are then loaded onto an Ashley semi where they await their delivery just in time for Christmas.
The all-volunteer organization works with local churches and schools to identify families in need of extra assistance. Every child in the program, along with his or her sibling(s), receives winter apparel and shoes (as needed), clothes, a blanket, and a special Christmas present. Each child’s family also receives all the necessary grocery items to cook a delicious holiday meal.
Ashley’s Angels was established by an Ashley truck driver from Mississippi in 1997 after he heard about a girl who was living in a car with her mother. The Ashley driver recruited help from fellow drivers to provide food, clothing, and additional assistance by helping the family find proper housing before Christmas. Seeing the impact their efforts had made in this family’s life encouraged those involved to form Ashley’s Angels.
Ashley’s Angels is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that provides food, clothing, blankets, and special gift requests for children in need each year. The organization has generated over $3 million in donations and benefited more than 20,000 children in Mississippi, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina since 1997.
The community patrons of Ashley's Angels, including local businesses and volunteers, partner with area schools to provide necessities to children who need it most.