Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. is adding 130 jobs to its manufacturing plants in Verona and Saltillo and investing $22 million.
"For years, Ashley Furniture has been a prominent employer in North Mississippi, with thousands of Mississippians in the region producing high-quality furniture and bedding products for consumers around the world," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "As the world's leading furniture manufacturer, Ashley Furniture demands a skilled workforce to manufacture its products so the company can continue to live up to its legacy of superior craftsmanship. Ashley Furniture found that workforce in our great state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with this company with this amazing $22 million investment and creating even more skilled jobs in Mississippi in the years to come."
In Verona, Ashley’s investment of $13 million will include a building addition and new equipment to support its furniture and bedding locations across North Mississippi. The company will add 30 new jobs at the Verona facility. In Saltillo, Ashley will be upgrading the facility and adding new equipment to support the expansion of its bedding products and mattresses. The company is investing $9 million and adding 100 jobs in Saltillo.
The company plans to fill the new jobs by spring 2021. Ashley Furniture employs more than 3,000 workers across its four North Mississippi locations in Ecru, Ripley, Saltillo and Verona.
“Ashley Furniture has been doing business in the state of Mississippi for more than two decades, add we look forward to continuing to expand our company footprint here,” said Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. President and CEO Todd Wanek. “Our vision is to be the best furniture company. With over 3,000 skilled employees, we know we are well prepared to grow our brand.”
The Mississippi Development Authorityis providing a $1.15M million grant for infrastructure (rail improvements, construction of a fire house and pump and fire tank installation) and a $230,000 grant for equipment relocation. Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are providing assistance for the expansions. Three Rivers Planning and Development District will oversee the grant administration.
Lee County Board of Supervisors president Tommie Lee Ivy said, “Ashley Furniture is one of the most recognized furniture brands in the world, and we are honored that they build their high-quality products right here in Lee County. Ashley’s continued investment is a testament to their trust in both our people and our partnerships.”
"On behalf of the Community Development Foundation, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Ashley Furniture for continually investing and creating more and better jobs in our community. We also want to thank the Mississippi Development Authority and Governor Reeves for their support with this project,” said Community Development Foundation Chairman Tollie White.