Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. and the founding Wanek family contributed over $235,000 in scholarships across the country. Over 100 students located near Ashley facilities have been awarded a scholarship to put toward their college tuition as they head back to school this fall.
Each year, Ashley provides two separate scholarship opportunities for children of Ashley employees who are graduating high school. The “Ashley Grants-in-Aid Scholarship” provides a $2,000, one-time scholarship to graduating high school students who are enrolled in an accredited college or university during the following fall semester. The “Wanek Engineering and Design Scholarship” is a one-time, $3,333.33 scholarship provided to graduating high school students pursuing a secondary degree in an Engineering or Design field.
Scholarships were awarded in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and California this year.
Ashley employs more than 3,000 people in Mississippi, with facilities in Ecru, Ripley, Saltillo and Verona.
Ashley and the Wanek family have provided millions of dollars toward education initiatives, in-kind services and more than 2,000 student scholarships.
Mississippi scholarship recipients included Kyler Ozbun, Lacey Akins, Courtney Allen, Charles Wade Baker, Caleb Cardena, Marly Chapman, Lindsey Coffey, Ben Fryar, Eliza Hamill, Julie Inmon, Isibelle Jackson, Victoria Jackson, Kaleb Jumper, Zachary Koon, Hayven Lindsey, Lauren Lusk, Mason McAlister, Emma McDaniel, John McElwain, Savvanah Middleton, Allie Orman, Tarantino Rainer, Chandler Ralph, Margarita Ramirez, Iveyana Smith, Skylar Stokes, James Braxton Sudduth and Ma’Niah Williamson