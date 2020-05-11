Already the largest furniture manufacturer in the world and the largest furniture employer in Mississippi, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. is looking to add more than 300 full-time associates due to increased demand in sales of home furnishings.
Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest furniture manufacturer in the world, approaching 35 million pieces sold annually. With over 570 acres of manufacturing and distribution capacity under roof worldwide, Ashley has locations in Ecru, Ripley and Saltillo.
Ashley employs some 3,000 people in Mississippi.
The company's annual revenue in 2018 was $4.7 billion, up 13.3% from the $4.2 billion a year earlier.
Ashley offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and opportunities for career growth. Visit https://www.indeed.com/q- Ashley-Furniture-jobs.html to view job openings and specific job requirements.