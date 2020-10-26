COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. is investing $70 million and creating 300 jobs with a new factory in Etna, Ohio.
The largest manufacturer of furniture in the world said hiring will begin in late 2021, once the building is completed.
Ashley’s new facility will serve as a regional distribution hub, joining the company’s national network of eight major distribution centers servicing the U.S. The new 1 million-square-foot warehouse will serve a variety of needs, including global e-commerce fulfillment and store shipments. Ashley’s $70 million investment will be put toward building the facility along with machinery and equipment costs.
“This is a major move to expand our warehouse capacity to support brick-and-mortar retail operations, as well as our e-commerce growth,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. “Providing access to nearly 50% of the U.S. population within a day’s drive, Etna’s location in Central Ohio is a strategic choice for Ashley. Our operations here will allow us to greatly expand our network and better serve customers across the country.”
Established in 1945, Ashley is headquartered in Arcadia, Wisconsin, and sells furniture in more than 20,000 storefronts in 155 countries around the globe.
Recently, Ashley has invested heavily into the expansion of the company’s distribution and fulfillment centers in Spanaway, Washington; Mesquite, Texas and Advance, North Carolina locations to increase warehouse capacity.
In Mississippi, where Ashley employs more than 3,000 people at four families, the company in August said it was adding 130 jobs and investing $13 million in its plants in Verona and Saltillo. The jobs are to be filled by the spring of 2021.