Ashley HomeStore celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its 1,000th store on Oct. 26. The new store has a 22,000-square-foot showroom in Millsboro, Delaware. This HomeStore is owned and operated by Barnes Furniture Inc., which also owns the Ashley HomeStore in Delmar, Delaware.
Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., and Ron Wanek, founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., along with a number of the company’s executives and distinguished guests, joined the licensee and employees for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“Today was a memorable experience for the Ashley Furniture family as we cut the ribbon on our 1000th HomeStore,” said Todd Wanek. “We look forward to continuing to offer a world-class experience whether it’s in-store or online. Ashley HomeStore’s exponential growth is one of many efforts to cater to our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand.”
The first Ashley HomeStore opened in 1997, in Anchorage, Alaska. In just over 20 years, Ashley HomeStore has become the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the best- selling furniture store brands in the world, with locations in 56 countries.
“It’s been an incredible journey since opening our first HomeStore in 1997,” said Ron Wanek. “We are grateful for all of our wonderful employees, Licensees and customers that have helped us achieve this substantial growth over the last two decades.”
Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,000 locations in 56 countries.