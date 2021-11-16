But work has been moving along more slowly than Yang anticipated, and he's now announced that he's pushed back his intended opening date of Thanksgiving.
Asked if a pre-Christmas opening was feasible, he said that was unlikely as well.
The main issue, he said, was finding employees for the operation. While Starkville is easier to fill openings with a pool of students from Mississippi State University, the same can't be said for Tupelo.
Yang said the next target date is Chinese New Year, which will be Feb. 1, 2022.
Shoppers desiring to get some of the more exotic spices, canned goods and vegetables from Asia have typically had to go to Memphis or Birmingham to fill their needs. Yang has helped close the gap with the Starkville store, which opened in 2018.
About 5,000 square feet of the Tupelo location will be dedicated to the grocery store, which will carry Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indian and “everything in between,” Yang said.
The restaurant will be Chinese-based, with popular dishes like fried rice, lo mien, egg rolls, etc. But as a special treat, some dim sum dishes also will be on offer.
The restaurant will occupy about 1,500 square feet, and according to plans submitted to the city’s planning department, will seat about 30 people.