The Asian Foods Market & Restaurant is opening in the former Advance Auto building on West Main Street in Tupelo. The planned opening has been pushed back to next year.

TUPELO • Work on the Tupelo's version of Starkville's popular Asian Food Market & Restaurant is taking longer than expected.

Earlier this year, the business' owner, Kevin Yang, announced his plans to expand his retail store/eatery into the Tupelo area and purchased the former Advance Auto Parts store on West Main Street.

But work has been moving along more slowly than Yang anticipated, and he's now announced that he's pushed back his intended opening date of Thanksgiving.

Asked if a pre-Christmas opening was feasible, he said that was unlikely as well.

The main issue, he said, was finding employees for the operation. While Starkville is easier to fill openings with a pool of students from Mississippi State University, the same can't be said for Tupelo.

Yang said the next target date is Chinese New Year, which will be Feb. 1, 2022.

Shoppers desiring to get some of the more exotic spices, canned goods and vegetables from Asia have typically had to go to Memphis or Birmingham to fill their needs. Yang has helped close the gap with the Starkville store, which opened in 2018.

About 5,000 square feet of the Tupelo location will be dedicated to the grocery store, which will carry Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indian and “everything in between,” Yang said.

The restaurant will be Chinese-based, with popular dishes like fried rice, lo mien, egg rolls, etc. But as a special treat, some dim sum dishes also will be on offer.

The restaurant will occupy about 1,500 square feet, and according to plans submitted to the city’s planning department, will seat about 30 people.

But the emphasis will be primarily on the grocery side, which Yang said will specialize in meat, live fish, clams and lobster. Vegetables and fruits popular with Asians also will be available.

When the store opens, hours have even tentatively set for weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

