STARKVILLE • Atmos is expanding its natural gas service in Starkville to the Horse Park and at least 50 residents. In addition, the service will be extended to another 200 planned homes.
Atmos was joined by Public Service Commissioners Brandon Presley and Dane Maxwell as well as Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum at the Mississippi Horse Park to make the announcement Thursday.
The project is part of Atmos Energy’s rural expansion program. Under the direction of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, Atmos Energy has completed 54 projects in 28 communities since the program’s inception in 2018. The rural expansion program exists to provide natural gas service to residents that do not currently have access.
The Horse Park is a multiuse facility that supports Mississippi State University, Oktibbeha County and the City of Starkville.
“MSU is extremely appreciative of the efforts of Atmos Energy and the Mississippi Public Service Commission in facilitating this extension of service that will greatly benefit the university, Starkville and Oktibbeha County,” said Keenum. “We are particularly grateful to Commissioner Maxwell and Commissioner Presley for their presence here in support of this project. Together, this expansion will be of great value to MSU and the surrounding community for years to come.”
“This project is a great example of the positive things that can happen when public entities and the private sector work together,” Presley said, noting that the MSU Horse Park will see “dramatic cost savings on their energy bills in the near future,” said Presley.
“This is an exciting day for Atmos Energy, Mississippi State University and Starkville.” said Mathew Davidson, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory. “At Atmos Energy we are continuing to provide safe and reliable natural gas service while expanding our service area. These investments will make this community a better place to live, work and raise a family in the years ahead. Providing consumers access to a lower cost energy choice is a win for all.”