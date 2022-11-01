TUPELO • The boards of directors of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. and Concrete Industries, Inc. have named Victor McMillan the president of their companies.
“I am pleased to announce the election of Victor McMillan as president of our two closely held family companies,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brevard said. “Since joining our team, Victor has earned not only my respect and confidence, but also the support of our employees who are our most valuable resource. He has already established himself as a leader in our industry at the state and national levels.”
Brevard called McMillan a “trusted advisor” in all facets of the business.
“Victor has demonstrated that he has the integrity, the smarts, the interpersonal skills, the work ethic, the passion, and the vision to provide outstanding leadership as the president of B & B Concrete Co., Inc., and Concrete Industries, Inc., “ Brevard said. “If they were still living, I know that my grandfather and my father would affirm and celebrate Victor being named as a fourth-generation leader for our family business. Victor will help us fulfill our mission to be the foundation for our employees, our customers, and our communities served.”
A graduate of Thomasville, Georgia, High School and Vanderbilt University, McMillan previously worked as a business analyst with Vanderbilt University Information Technology. Since joining B & B Concrete in 2014, he has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility involving all aspects of business operations.
McMillan has earned a certificate of Design and Control of Concrete Mixtures from the Portland Cement Association; is an American Concrete Institute Concrete Field Testing Technician, Grade I; and a National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Certified Plant Manager.
McMillan is a past president and current executive committee member of the board of directors of the Mississippi Concrete Association, and a member of the board of directors of the National Ready Mix Concrete Association. He serves as a board member of the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, board member of the Kiwanis Club of Tupelo, member of the Community Development Foundation leadership council and is a graduate of the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute and the NRMCA Developing Industry Leaders program.
He is married to the former Stewart Brevard of Tupelo, and they have two sons. The McMillan family are active members of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
