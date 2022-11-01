B&B

This photo, provided by B&B Concrete, shows Victor McMillan, who was recently named president of B&B Concrete and Concrete Industries. 

 Danny Klimetz I Danny K Photography

TUPELO • The boards of directors of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. and Concrete Industries, Inc. have named Victor McMillan the president of their companies.

