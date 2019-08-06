TUPELO • After a five-year wait, west Tupelo is finally getting the grocery store it’s been patiently hoping for.
Brooks Grocery of Iuka confirmed it is opening second store, and said its newest location – targeted to open in the spring of 2020 – will be built near the intersection of North Coley Road and West Jackson Extended.
And the store will have some company. Brooks will occupy a 24,000-square-foot store, but an additional 30,000 square feet is available for lease. A site for a standalone restaurant also will be available.
Brooks Grocery also will have a full-service pharmacy and gas pumps.
The building will be adjacent to the Market Center, which is home to Fox’s Pizza Den, AT&T, Core Cycle & Outdoor, Ken Johnson DDS, Bailey Diane boutique, Gilpin Cleaners and Northeast Endodontics.
“We are very excited to join the Tupelo community,” said Brooks Davis, owner and founder of Brooks Grocery. “This has been a long time in the works and we couldn’t be more thrilled to open our second location in Tupelo – bringing fresh foods, friendly service and online ordering with curbside pick-up to this amazing community.”
Brooks Grocery was established in 2009.
In 2014, Brooks broke ground on what had been a planned multimillion-dollar project where Market Center now stands. However, those plans were put on hold as Walmart hinted that it would be building another Neighborhood Market nearby, on McCullough Bouelvard. But those plans never came to fruition.
The developer of the property is V.M. Cleveland, who also is the owner and chairman of the nearby Tupelo Furniture Market. He, too, patiently waited for the Walmart buzz to pass.
The grocery store project had been one Cleveland has pursued for years, and getting Davis to build a a second store was a priority.
“It’s going to be a great addition to the area, something that a lot of people in west Tupelo have been asking for for many many years,” Cleveland said. “There are a lot of neighborhoods, a lot of rooftops, which makes it a great location. It’s a well-run business, and it’s going to do really well out there.
“This has been a mission with a purpose from the beginning. Neighborhood shopping strips are really catching on instead of power malls and the traffic nightmares that go along with it.”
Southland Construction is the contractor for the building.