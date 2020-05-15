PONTOTOC • After weeks of essentially sitting idle, furniture manufacturing plants across the region have begun rolling out furniture again.
Thousands of workers in the furniture industry, like so many others in other businesses and industry, were temporarily put of work as the coronavirus spread. But in recent days and weeks, they have returned. Companies phased in workers, slowly building production.
Lyle Harris, CEO of Behold Washington Furniture, said the 424 employees at the company’s plants in Smithville and Pontotoc have been eager to be back.
“Starting Monday, we should have 90 percent of our workforce back,” he said.
To help satisfy demand, Behold Washington worked Saturday, plans to take next Saturday off and work the following Saturday.
“Our orders are really good,” Harris said. “We’ve been really fortunate that customers are rebounding, and I think it’s also a reflection of our quality and value.”
The orders stem from a combination of those that were put on hold during their hiatus, as well as new orders from customers, Harris said.
“I would say 60% of it is new business, and I have to say I’m a bit surprised at how fast retail has rebounded,” he said.
Retailing in general took a massive hit in April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of thousands of stores across the country.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday, retail sales fell 16.4% last month, nearly doubling the decline in March.
The biggest declines from March to April were at clothing, electronics and furniture stores. Meanwhile, online purchases grew 8.4%.
Other than online, not a single retail category was spared in April. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% drop. Electronics and appliance stores were down over 60%. Auto dealers suffered a monthly drop of 13%. Retailers selling building materials posted a drop of about 3%. After panic buying in March, grocery sales fell 13%.
Jim Sneed, CEO of Affordable Furniture, said his 300-person workforce is back on the job as well. They, too, worked Saturday and will work another Saturday to fill orders.
“We had some cancel on us when we had to shut down, but most of them came back and we picked up some new ones as well,” Sneed said.
“My worry though is if this is just a temporary spike we’re seeing. Sure, there’s pent-up demand, but once we get those orders filled, will we still see that momentum? I just can’t tell you at this point.”
If anything, some of the biggest players in the industry seem confident about the future.
Ashley Furniture, the world’s largest furniture manufacturer, already employs more than 3,000 in Mississippi, said last week it was hiring another 300 people. On Friday, United Furniture and its Lane Furniture subsidiary announced they were hiring another 400 people. The company employs some 3,600 workers at plants, offices and distribution centers in Mississippi, North Carolina and California.
But with the pandemic also affecting companies worldwide, critical raw materials and supplies could be affect manufacturers here. For now however, company officials are confident about the supply chain.
“Before all this we had plenty of raw materials on hand,” said Sneed. “We feel comfortable about where we are.”
At Behold Washington, Harris said the company’s business model calls for it to have plenty of raw materials on hand any time.
“We’ve got a couple of months’ worth for peaks in business,” he said. “We didn’t know it would be allocated for a pandemic, but we were able to navigate through the shutdown because we kept a large supply of raw and finished goods.”
In the same boat
While some halted companies may have stopped operations later than others, Harris said all were affected.
“Everybody in the industry – our customers, our competitors – it all came to a halt,” Harris said. “It wasn’t like one company was trying to take advantage – we were all in the same boat.”
And all of the companies are taking steps to meet CDC and state guidelines in the wake of the pandemic.
United and Lane screen workers for signs of fever with hand-held devices as they enter the buildings, and they expanded workspaces to create more spacing and staggering break and lunchtimes to control. They also are performing more frequent cleaning-wiping-disinfecting procedures throughout all facilities.
At Behold Washington, employees are given masks to wear if they don’t have any, and their temperatures are taken as well. Signs about social distancing and coronavirus guiltiness are displayed throughout the 400,000-square-foot plant.
“We’re fortunate we have a pretty sprawling facility and the work processes and manufacturing and support roles in manufacturing people are properly distanced,” Harris said. “We’re constantly rotating a cleaning crew going through sanitizing and making sure our antibacterial foam dispenser are full. We’ve made a more concerted effort to keep the facility clean and provide hand-cleaning stations and doing whatever means necessary to provide employees basic protection.”
Harris said his company hasn’t had any problems with employees not returning to their jobs.
“We’ve been blown away by their resilience that they’re all ready to come back and work. I think it says a lot about our workforce in Northeast Mississippi, that they’re not immediately wired to take advantage of unemployment.”
As for what the future is for the industry as it slowly makes its way, nobody is sure when everything will get back on track.
“We really don’t know,” Harris said. “But we’re positive that we’re going to get our share regardless if there’s a flareup or if the economy takes a turn for the worse. We’re out there pursuing business, and I think customers that need customers that need us come to us because we’ll carry the inventory burden for them.”