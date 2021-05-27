TUPELO • After working behind the scenes for hundreds, if not thousands of events including concerts, meetings, graduations, arena football, hockey, monster truck, rodeos, wrestling and Disney On Ice shows, Craig Russell may actually get to see one of them now.
Russell is retiring as operations director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center, a job he's held since 1999. But he started working there more than five years earlier. And now after 27 years, he's retiring Friday.
"I started as a stage hand, helping artists set up for their stages and shows," he said. "I did that for a year and a half, and the assistant director at the time here hired me as assistant director of operations. I did that until the director of operations until he retired, and I took over in 1999 and been doing that ever since."
The operations crew is the backbone of the arena as well as the conference center, ensuring that the facility is set up the way clients and customers expect. Without them, there would be no concerts, no gatherings.
Russell said what he enjoyed most about his job was seeing an act finally get on stage after the operations team worked diligently to make sure everything is in place.
"Personally, my favorite time has been working with The Eagles twice," he said. "It's my favorite band, and it was a dream come true."
Russell leaves at an important time for the arena and conference center. The arena was built in 1993 and and the conference center opened in November 2006. In 2014 the arena took over operations of the conference center. Just recently, a $15 million expansion wrapped up.
"I saw the first hole in the ground for the expansion, and I said I would stay here until it was finished," he said. "It's going to be a great asset."
Russell said he's got a four-page (and growing) honey do list he'll be taking care of post-retirement, doing some mission work for his church, and renovation and construction projects.
"I'll finally have time to do something," he said with a laugh. "Most of the time we spend up here is on the weekends and nights. We have 18-hour days, and you're too worn out to do anything else."
Russell said he's spent many nights at the arena – his home away from home – even setting up a cot to sleep on at times.
He said his record is working 38 hours in a two-day span.
Often, there are different back-to-back events, and sometimes even three in a row over a weekend, so leaving the arena is all but impossible. It's a flurry of activity, as changes have to be made for each event, a labor-intensive and time-consuming chore. For example, there might be ice skating one day then a concert the next night. The floor has to be covered, then uncovered once the concert is over.
"People don't realize all that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen," he said.
While his replacement hasn't been named, he does offer this advice: "I've always been of the mindset that your employees are your best asset, and you treat them right and your clients are happy. Just take care of your people."
Doug Johnson, who was named the executive director of the arena in December, said Russell has rightly earned praise and respect across the industry.
When he was doing research about Tupelo before applying for the job last year, Johnson said promoters mentioned Russell's name when he asked what they knew about Tupelo.
"That says a lot about a man when the first name out of their mouth is Craig Russell," Johnson said. "That made me want to come here even more, because you don't find that every often. It's obvious Craig's been the backbone here for a long, long time."