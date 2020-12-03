TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank is growing its footprint in Texas again, adding another six offices after signing a merger agreement Wednesday with National United Bancshares Inc., the parent company of National United of Gatesville, Texas.
National United has six full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Waco and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, metropolitan statistical areas.
As of Sept. 30, National United reported total assets of $748.6 million, total loans of $450.6 million and total deposits of $672.5 million. BancorpSouth has some $24 billion in total assets.
The merger and acquisition of National United is BancorpSouth's ninth since January 2018 and the first this year. Last December BancorpSouth received FDIC approval to acquire Texas First Banchares, adding about $400 million in assets.
Under the terms of the stock-and-cash agreement, BancorpSouth will issue 3.11 million shares of common stock, plus $33.25 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of National United Bancshares Inc. capital stock.
"We're excited to announce this agreement we began exploring before the COVID-19 pandemic," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "It was important for both of our companies to take time to understand and evaluate the potential impact the pandemic would have on the potential merger. This merger creates an excellent opportunity to broaden our Central Texas presence and continue to expand in key markets. National United is a trusted financial institution that has been serving its community for more than 125 years, and its culture and mission are similar to ours. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and teammates pending the completion of this merger."
National United President and CEO Eugene Worthington will be BancorpSouth's Area Chairman once the merger is complete.
Both of the company's boards of directors have unanimously approved the merger, which is expected to close during the first half of 2021, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.
BancorpSouth has 310 offices in eight states, including more than 80 in Texas after the National United merger is finalized.