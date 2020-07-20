TUPELO • BancorpSouth Bank reported second-quarter net income of $61.2 million, or 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 59 cents per share.
That compares with net income of $53.1 million, or 53 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $288.7 million. Its revenue net of interest expense was $261.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.2 million.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BancorpSouth recorded a provision for credit losses of $20 million primarily as a result of the continued deterioration in certain economic factors.
Other highlights of the quarter:
• Originated and funded approximately 14,500 loans totaling some $1.2 billion under the U.S. Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program.
• Generated total deposit growth of $2.3 billion for the quarter; excluding the estimated impact of additional customer liquidity associated with the PPP loans and government stimulus payments, deposit growth totaled some $1 billion, or 24 percent on an annualized basis.
• Record mortgage production volume of $989.0 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $31.9 million; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment of $2.4 million.
• Net interest revenue was $170.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.6 percent. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.30 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020.
• Total assets for the quarter ending June 30 were $23.23 billion, compared to $18.94 billion a year earlier. Total deposit were $19.18 billion, versus $15.14 billion.
“We are very pleased with our second quarter financial results, particularly in light of the economic and industry headwinds associated with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins.