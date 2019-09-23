TUPELO • A little more than a mont after getting final approval for the acquisition of banks in Florida and Texas, BancorpSouth Bank announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Texas First Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank.
It is BancorpSouth's eighth acquisition since January 2018.
Texas First, which was founded in 1906 in Riesel, Texas, operates six full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. The merger will expand BancorpSouth's presence in Central Texas by increasing the bank's deposit market share and providing opportunities for continued expansion along the rapidly growing I-35 corridor between Austin, Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.
"We're looking forward to welcoming Texas First's customers, teammates and shareholders to the BancorpSouth family," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "This merger is a great fit both geographically and culturally for the bank. It will allow us to enhance our market presence in Central Texas, as well as add a great team of bankers who share our focus on customer commitment and community involvement."
As of June 30, 2019, Texas First reported total assets of $391.3 million, total loans of $162.6 million and total deposits of $356.6 million. Once the merge is complete, BancorpSouth will have 76 full-service banking offices, five mortgage loan production offices and four insurance offices in Texas with total deposits in Texas of about $3.8 billion and total loans of some $4.3 billion.
In the deal valued between #38.8 million and $46.5 million, BancorpSouth will issue 1,065,000 shares of common stock, plus $13 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of Texas First Bancshares Inc. capital stock.
Texas First Chairman and CEO Rodney Kroll said, "This is an excellent opportunity for us to become part of a regional bank, which will allow us to offer customers an expanded suite of products and services, as well as deepen our commitment to supporting and giving back to the communities we serve."
The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The merger is anticipated to close during the first half of 2020, pending the receipt of regulatory approval, the approval of Texas First shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
Last month, BancorpSouth’s mergers of Florida-based Summit Financial Enterprise Inc., the parent company of Summit Bank, National Association, and with Van Alstyne Financial Corp., the parent company of Texas Star Bank received final regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.