TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $21.9 million, or 21 cents per share. That compares to earnings of $51.6 million or 52 cents a year earlier.
The Tupelo-base bank had net operating earnings of 33 cents per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for net operating earnings of 23 cents per share.
Net revenue for the quarter was $244 million, a 12.5% increase, also beating Street forecasts. Zacks expected $243.9 million.
Earnings for the first quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $46 million, compared with a provision of $500,000 for the first quarter of 2019 and no provision for the fourth quarter of 2019.
"Our first quarter efforts were obviously largely focused on navigating the health, logistical and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked diligently to create an environment that protects the health and wellbeing of our teammates while also meeting the needs of our customers. Although it is still too early to predict the ultimate impact of the pandemic on our customers and loan portfolio, particularly in light of the government stimulus programs, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $46 million for the quarter primarily as a result of the deterioration of economic factors included in our reserve methodology. Otherwise, we continue to be pleased with our financial performance given the current operating environment."
Net interest revenue increased 9.8% to $167.5 million, and the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.54%, down 32 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Noninterest revenue rose 19.1% to $76.5 million. Mortage production totaled $477.1 million. Production and servicing revenue totaled $20.6 million, a 197% increase. Debit card, credit card and merchant fees increased 3.4% to $9.2 million. Insurance commission dropped 1.9% to $29.6 million.
Noninterest expenses (salaries and benefits make up the bulk) was $168 million a 12% increase. Merger costs totaled nearly $4.5 million.
As of Mar 31, 2020, total deposits were $17.4 billion, a 14.8% increase from a year ago. About $1.7 billion came from the Texas Bancshares acquisition.
The bank added $185 million in loans in the quarter, totaling $1.2 billion, an 8.8% increase.