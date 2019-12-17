TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank has received regulatory approval from the FDIC to complete its proposed merger with Texas First Bancshares, the parent company of Texas First State Bank. The transaction is expected to close Jan. 1, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The merger, first announced last September, will be BancorpSouth's eighth merger since January 2018.
As of Sept. 30, 2019, Texas First had total assets of $398.1 million, total loans of $175.6 million and total deposits of $287.6 million. The cash and stock deal is valued between $38 million and $46 million.
Once the merger is complete, BancorpSouth will have 76 full-service banking offices, five mortgage loan production offices and four insurance offices in Texas with total deposits in Texas of about $3.8 billion and total loans of some $4.3 billion.