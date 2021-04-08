TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank has received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to complete its proposed mergers with National United Bancshares Inc., the parent company of National United, and with FNS Bancshares Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank.
The mergers are expected to close on May 1 subject to customary closing conditions.
BancorpSouth announced in December its intention to acquire the six branches of Gatesville, Texas-based National United Bancshares.
On the heels of that announcement, in January, BancorpSouth said it would acquire Scottboro, Alabama-based FNS Bancshares Inc. and its 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger will expand BancorpSouth's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas.
The FNS merger also marks BancorpSouth's entrance into Georgia.
As of Dec. 31, 2020, National United and FNS collectively reported total assets of $1.5 billion, total loans of $930 million and total deposits of $1.4 billion. BancorpSouth currently has some $24 billion in total assets.
“We’re pleased to receive regulatory approval for our mergers with National United and FNS,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. “Both companies are trusted financial institutions that have been serving their respective communities for more than 100 years and have cultures and missions similar to ours. I am looking forward to welcoming their teammates and customers to the BancorpSouth family.”
One the mergers are finalized, National United President and CEO Eugene Worthington will be BancorpSouth's Area Chairman, and FNS CEO Steve Rownd will be BancorpSouth division president.
The mergers represent BancorpSouth's ninth and 10th mergers, respectively, since January 2018.