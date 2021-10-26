TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $72.7 million, or 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $283.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $266 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.9 million.
"Our third quarter financial results reflect many key successes despite certain continued industry headwinds, particularly related to the net interest margin dynamics," said Dan Rollins, Chairman and CEO. "We reported deposit and customer repo growth of over $722 million for the quarter while net organic loan growth totaled approximately $122 million, which marks the second consecutive quarter of net organic loan growth. We are obviously pleased to see continued economic stability across our footprint as well as improved loan demand. We are also proud of the results reported by our fee income businesses. Our mortgage team generated $789 million in production volume for the quarter while our insurance commission revenue totaled $35.8 million, representing growth of just over 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020."
BancorpSouth shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.48, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.