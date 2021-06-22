TUPELO – BancorpSouth Bank has renewed its strategic alliance with New Orleans-based Liberty Financial Services Inc., the holding company of Liberty Bank and Trust Co., one of the nation's largest Black-owned financial institutions.
BancorpSouth said it will continue to "provide certain advisory services to Liberty through this strategic mentor-bank relationship." Those services include, but aren't limited to, advice on information technology management; strategies for the design, development and implementation of new banking products and services; recommendations for talent recruitment, associate training and development; and guidance on loan originations.
The alliance, which began in 2016, provided capital for Liberty, to grow, strengthening its ability to make commercial loans and deliver other banking and financial solutions to businesses, individuals and families in minority and underserved communities.
The renewal and extension of BancorpSouth's $8.5 million investment in Liberty is in the form of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.
"We are excited about our expanding relationship with Liberty," said Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO. "Liberty is consistently one of the top-performing African American owned financial institutions in the country. This renewed commitment reflects our continued focus on supporting the revitalization of underserved communities in the markets we serve and neighboring markets. It's a privilege to continue our work with Alden McDonald and his team, knowing that collectively we can make a stronger impact."
McDonald, President and CEO of Liberty Financial Services, Inc., said, "BancorpSouth's investment strengthens our ability to continue to grow and serve our communities while meeting the specific financial needs of each individual customer. BancorpSouth shares a common vision with Liberty to revitalize minority and underserved communities. We are appreciative of their desire to support the strategic objectives of our bank."
Liberty Bank and Trust Company is the largest African American owned financial institution in the United States and is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Entity and a Community Development Financial Institution which focuses on low-to-moderate wealth communities and their respective residents. Liberty qualified for participation in the Community Development Capital Initiative based on its status as a CDFI.
Liberty was founded in 1972 and has grown from an initial asset base of $2 million to approximately $860 million. It operates in 11 cities in nine states. BancorpSouth has assets of about $27 billion with 325 locations in nine states.