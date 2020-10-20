TUPELO • BancorpSouth Bank on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.5 million, or 69 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
Last year’s third quarter saw the Tupelo-based bank post earnings of $63.8 million or 63 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $290.6 million for this year’s third quarter. Revenue net of interest expense was $265.9 million, which also beat Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.5 million.
Earnings were held by increases in interest income and non-interest revenues as well as higher deposit balances.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2020 included:
• A provision for credit losses of $15 million primarily as a result of the lengthening of the anticipated recovery time for certain economic factors included in the company’s allowance for credit losses methodology associated with the coronavirus pandemic; net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $1.4 million, or 0.04% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis.
• Generated a record $110 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.88% of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.87% for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.81% for the second quarter of 2020.
• Generated total deposit and customer repo growth of $174.9 million for the quarter, or 3.5% on an annualized basis.
• Mortgage production volume of $937.7 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $26.7 million.
“We continue to report strong financial performance despite the lingering economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While the economies across our footprint have generally reopened and most businesses are performing well, there are certain industries, including hospitality, that are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. The economic forecasts that we utilize in our reserve methodology reflect a lengthening in the anticipated economic recovery time as compared to the forecasts at the end of the second quarter.”