OKOLONA – BankOkolona is acquiring certain assets and will assume certain liabilities of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Aberdeen. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the depositors of First Federal and bank regulatory authorities.
BankOkolona president and CEO John Herrod said the acquisition will continue the bank's plan to enhance service of its customers and those of First Federal within Chickasaw, Calhoun, Monroe and Webster counties. BankOkolona has four full-service offices, plus a loan and production office in Tupelo, while First Federal has one office.
"We expect this merger to enhance our ability to continue investing in our products and service, ensuring that we remain competitive on all fronts," Herrod said.
After the transaction is completed, BankOkolona will have $296 million in total assets.
BankOkolona was established in 1931, and First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Aberdeen was established in 1936.
