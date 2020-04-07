BancPlus Corp., the parent of BankPlus, last week completed its acquisition of State Capital Corp., the parent of State Bank and Trust Company.
The BankPlus acquisition created the state’s sixth-largest bank based in Mississippi, with 80 branches throughout Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The deal also enabled BankPlus to reach into Alabama and Louisiana for the first time. Prior to the merger, all 55 locations for BankPlus were located in Mississippi.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, the combined company had approximately $4.1 billion in assets, deposits of $3.6 billion and gross loans of $3 billion.
Kirk A. Graves, chief executive officer of State Bank, was named senior executive, vice president and chief operating officer of BankPlus. Michael Brumfield was named executive vice president and regional executive for Louisiana, and Owen Carty has been named executive vice president and regional executive for south Mississippi and Alabama.
BankPlus president and CEO William Ray said: “We are excited to welcome State Bank’s clients, shareholders and team members to the BankPlus family.
“This merger represents two of Mississippi’s oldest banks coming together with a shared banking philosophy, developed over generations of serving communities and businesses.”
BankPlus anticipates the conversion of all State Bank accounts will occur the weekend of June 12.