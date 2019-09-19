BankPlus Corp., the parent company of BankPlus, and State Capital Corp., the parent company of State Bank & Trust Company, jointly announced Thursday the signing of a definitive merger agreement.
Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, State Capital shareholders will receive shares of BancPlus’ common stock for each outstanding share of State Capital common stock. The transaction is valued at about $136.5 million, or $38.75 per State Capital share.
As of June 30, 2019, the combined company will have approximately $4.2 billion in assets, deposits of $3.7 billion, and gross loans of $3.1 billion.
The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, pending customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval by the shareholders of State Capital.
Founded in 1898, State Bank operates 34 branches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. State Bank is the 10th largest financial institution headquartered in Mississippi, ranking 17th in deposit market share.
At June 30, 2019, State Bank had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, $1 billion in deposits and $900 million in gross loans. The merger will make the combined bank the sixth-largest bank by deposits in the state. In addition, through the merger, BankPlus will enter markets in Louisiana and Alabama.
After completion of the merger, Kirk A. Graves, CEO of State Bank will join the senior executive management team of BankPlus.
“This merger not only represents two of Mississippi’s oldest banks coming together with shared values and strong roots in the communities we serve, it also represents an even stronger bank going forward, focused on the future and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said William A. Ray, president and CEO of BankPlus.