NEW ALBANY – The Barnes Crossing Auto Group is adding another dealership under its umbrella with the purchase of Community Ford.
The group, which owns 11 dealerships of domestic and international brands in Mississippi and Tennessee, is owned by Joe Marshall.
Marshall entered the Northeast Mississippi market in 2010 with business partner Terry Kirkpatrick after their purchase of the Hyundai/Mazda dealership. Since then, BCAG has added Kia, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen dealerships in Tupelo, as well as Starkville and Fulton. It acquired the former Parks Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in New Albany in 2017.
Marshall said he expects to close on the deal with Community Ford on Aug. 31 and open the next day as Barnes Crossing Ford.
"Community Ford has 13 employees and is owned by Jack Brown," Marshall said. "Ford has about 13% of the new car business, which includes Community, Metro Ford and Davis Ford locally. We plan to build a new building on property next to our current Chevrolet Buick and GMC store."
The dealership will target customers in Union, Marshall, Tippah and Pontotoc counties, he said.
"They comprise a great market and we are committed to providing great service as the only new car locations in Union and Pontotoc counties as well as Marshall County," Marshall said. "It's also a great used car market, and we specialize in that arena."
Automotive sales in the U.S. are improving after a rough spring that saw sales plummet.
After hitting a peak of more than 17.4 million in 2016, U.S. vehicle sales fell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. IHS Markit is calling for light vehicle sales of 13.3 million this year, compared with 17 million last year.