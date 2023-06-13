TUPELO – The renovation of Barnes Crossing Hyundai might have taken 18 months but the results were worth it for owner Joe Marshall.
“We are excited to show it off,” Marshall said at the dealership’s grand re-opening Tuesday afternoon. “This is the new design that all Hyundai dealerships across the country will be going with.”
The $5 million project included expanding the sales floor, renovating offices, adding a multi-bay service building and then renovating the existing service bay area. Work on the five-phase project started in September 2021 and effectively wrapped up in March. Supply chain issues caused the bulk of the delays.
“A big part of it was getting the materials in place to do the work,” Marshall said. “But it was worth it. The design Hyundai came up with is amazing.”
In the coming weeks and months, the businessman expects a lot of customers will get a chance to see the inside of the building. Barnes Crossing is the 26th largest Hyundai dealership in the nation based on sales.
“This is one of the top selling dealerships in the region,” said John Deneve, general manager for Hyundai’s south-central region. “It competes with Dallas and Houston and beats them most months.”
Marshall said the success of the business is because of the employees. Several have been with him since he bought the dealership in August 2010. The business had 20 employees 13 years ago. That number has grown to 125 now.
“We have been blessed with a great team,” Marshall said. “We will have success as long as we continue to invest in the community. We have been blessed by this market.”
Dealership general manager William Cody agreed, saying there was no secret to selling cars and having repeat customers.
“If you take care of the people, they will come back,” Cody said.
Barnes Crossing is the largest volume Hyundai dealer in the state. With pandemic supply chain issues resolved, Marshall has started seeing an increase in new car sales. At the same time, the number of used cars sold is starting to decline.
“Hyundai offers a great car, with a price point starting around $20,000,” Marshall said. “You can finance one at 3.9 percent and they have gas mileage up to 40 mpg.”
For people whose cars don’t run on gas, the revamped dealership offers three charging stations for electric vehicles.
The Barnes Crossing Auto Group comprises 15 new vehicle stores and one used car store in six states. Not all of the stores carry the Barnes Crossing brand, but seven of the stores do – all of which are in Northeast Mississippi. Four – Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia and Mitsubishi – are located in Tupelo. The Ford dealership and the Chevy Buick and GMC dealership in New Albany carry the name, as does the Starkville used car dealership.
Marshall said the group employees almost 800 people. About half of them are in the Tupelo-New Albany area.
