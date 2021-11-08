Furniture manufacturer Bauhaus has job fairs scheduled for the next four weeks for its two plants.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 23 and 30, the company will be conducting interviews at the WIN Job Center in New Albany for its Ripley plant. In addition, Bauhaus will be at the WIN Job Center in Belden on Wednesday and Nov. 17 to interview appliances for the Saltillo plant.
Bauhaus employs about 120 workers in Saltillo and another 24 in Ripley.
It's taken some time for the Bauhaus to get its footing in Ripley, where in 2015 it announced it was investing about $1.25 million to convert a distribution center in Ripley into a manufacturing space.
The 230,000-square-foot facility in the North Ripley Industrial Park had been a warehouse for Carolina Accent and Austin Furniture, two sister companies of Bauhaus.
Bauhaus was founded in Saltillo in 1989 and purchased by La-Z-Boy in 1999. The company's 200,000-square-foot plant in Saltillo makes sofas, sectionals and occasional chairs in styles ranging from transitional, casual and contemporary.
In March of 2014, La-Z-Boy sold Bauhaus to an investment group headed by Daniel Lim. The chairman and CEO of SV International, Lin also is chairman and CEO of Bauhaus Furniture Group, president and CEO of Bernard's Furniture Group and chairman of Austin Furniture Group. He has been involved in the furniture business for nearly 30 years, first in North Carolina and later expanding to Mississippi.