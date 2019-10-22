Rusty Berryhill, the president of Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery in New Albany, has been named the 2019-2020 chairman of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association board of directors.
In 2002, Berryhill partnered with Keith Koenig of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based City Furniture to start Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery. Kevin Charles primarily supplies quality upholstered living room furniture to the multiple City Furniture stores located across southern Florida. With City Furniture’s continuing growth and the addition of customers, Kevin Charles is doubling the size of its New Albany manufacturing facility.
Once the expansion is complete, Kevin Charles will be around 126,000 square feet. The company currently employs 88 people, and 22 jobs have already been added since the expansion began. Once the expansion is complete, another 18 jobs are expected to be added, for a total of 40 new employees.
Kevin Charles ships about 12 to 14 loads of furniture per week to South Florida and also does some business in Oklahoma and Texas.
After finishing school at Itawamba Junior College, Berryhill began his career in the furniture field at Action/Lane, working his way up in management. He has worked as quality control manager, plant manager, director of manufacturing, and vice president of manufacturing with companies such as Canadian-based Sklar-Pepplar, River Oaks, Ladd and La-Z-Boy before starting Kevin Charles 17 years ago.
Berryhill has served on the MMA Board since 2012 and was selected to serve on the MMA Executive board in 2016. He also serves on the North Mississippi Boys & Girls Club’s Executive Board and the Union County Development Association Board.