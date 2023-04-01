PLANTERSVILLE — Having worked at Better Buy while in high school and college, Paula Aldridge was quite familiar with the discount grocery store.
She and her husband, Reed, were from Plantersville, and the store has been there as long as they could remember. But then about three years ago, opportunity appeared to be opening before them.
"We were really excited when we heard they were thinking about selling the store, and we always we wanted to have our own business," Paula said. "But we could never really figure out what we wanted to do."
Paula had been a nurse for 10 years and Reed was working at AT&T at the time, and they were ready for a fresh start.
"We were almost about to pull the trigger," Paula said.
But Reed was diagnosed with cancer, and the focus became his health and treatment. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic began, so they paused their plans of buying the store.
"I went through chemo and surgery for a year, and everything we wanted to do was put on hold," Reed said.
For the store itself, which is located at 2537 Main St., it fared pretty well during the first year of the pandemic, as grocery stores were deemed essential businesses.
Then in 2021, the former owners contacted Paula to see if they were still interested in buying the store. She had been working the previous three years as a nurse manager for Avonlea Assisted Living, and she was more than happy for a change of pace.
"I was so burned out, with COVID, him being sick, and we were like, 'what kind of life is this?,'" she said. "We wanted something different, and we said if we were going to do this, let's do it, and we bought it."
And in September 2021, Paula was working at Better Buy as the new co-owner of the store. Reed, who had fully recovered, joined her a couple of months later.
But life wasn't through with its surprises. Soon after the Aldridges bought the store, Paula found out she was pregnant.
"That first year having the store was rough," Reed said with a laugh. "There's always a learning curve, too. I was in sales and Paula was a nurse, and we when we came into this, it is a different environment."
Paula, of course, was a little more familiar having worked in it for years as a student but now she was on the other side as an owner.
The pandemic bought shortages from supply chain issues they had to deal with, so running the business was anything but easy last year, the first full year of ownership for them. Undeterred, the forged ahead with their plans, remodeling the store, cleaning it up a bit and giving it a little renovation it needed.
"We painted the outside, put the posts up, cleaned up the inside, did the floors," Reed said. "But there's a lot more we want to do."
Feet more firmly on the ground
Paula said they feel like the have their feet more firmly on the ground after battling through such a challenging year and as they've learned more about running the store.
They also want to change the long-held perception of the store as a "bent-and-dent" discount store. The store does carry a small fresh dairy selection as well as some fresh chicken and beef, as well as a large — and popular — selection of frozen foods. And while the 5,000-square foot store doesn't have as wide and deep of a selection of canned goods, boxed goods, household items, medicine and other items you typically see, Better Buy does carry more than many might think.
"I call it a hybrid store — it's a regular grocery store, salvage store, convenience store, all wrapped into one," he said.
The main objective, and challenge, is keeping the prices affordable for a small community like Plantersville, as well as the surrounding area.
"We're always trying to find the right price — what's too high, but what's enough for us to pay our bills?" Paula said. "It can be a struggle at times."
Fellow grocers have given them plenty of advice, and Clay Knight, the owner of Todd's Big Star, has been a familiar face. Tim Long, the owner of Dixie Country Store, also has been quite helpful.
"We have a lot of people who have taught us stuff, and we're learning something new every day," Reed said.
They never thought about changing the name of the store, because it's a familiar name that everyone knows. They'd just like more people to know about the store and their commitment to serve the community and beyond. After all their roots are here.
"It just feels like home to us," Paula said. "We both went to Mooreville but we're from here, and we know so many people, and our families are from here."
Paula's mother is from Plantersville, and Reed's father still lives in the town.
"And we're trying to move back over here," Reed said.
As for future plans for the store, they hope to have a small section of locally made goods, like for gifts. In addition they'd like to get a food license to offer some hot food items — not like an entire restaurant menu, but food you'd typically see in a convenience store, like plate lunches.
The Aldridges have a few other things they'd like to do to the store but for now they're taking little steps to reach their goals.
Meanwhile, they're deeply appreciative of a small but dedicated and knowledgeable staff who are the backbone of the operation and who have made the Aldridge's lives easier as they raise two children and balance their work lives.
"That's the main thing of we wanted to do — we wanted to focus on our family," she said. "Now we can go home at any time, we can go to school functions ... that was our goal, to spend more time with our families."
