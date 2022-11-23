Conservation Fund

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Prickly Pear Land Trust executive director Mary Hollow urge Congress to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund during a news conference in Helena, Mont., on Aug. 13, 2018. In 2020, Congress reauthorized the the program, which uses offshore drilling royalties to pay for conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation. Today, Daines and other critics say the Biden administration's restrictive leasing policy is hurting the conservation fund.

 Matt Volz | AP

DENVER — A conservation program hailed by the Biden administration as a force for combating climate change is being jeopardized by the president’s own tight-fisted approach to oil and gas leasing, critics say.

