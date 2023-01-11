NEW ALBANY — On a calendar for Homestead Furniture CEO "G" Lipscomb, written boldly were the words "Big Day."
That big day was Tuesday, when the first chairs were scheduled to roll off the production line for Homestead Furniture. And the first chairs did just that, ready to be delivered to the company's first — and only — customer.
It's a calculated move for the startup, but one with which Lipscomb and his partners feel comfortable. The major retailer who serves as both customer and adviser has declined to be identified, but with more than 100 stores it is safe to assume that Homestead will be kept quite busy.
For now, Homestead won't be attending markets like Tupelo, High Point and Las Vegas to gain more customers.
"We told our customer for the first year that our goal is to service them as long as they could give us enough business where we could just get by doing that," Lipscomb said. "I think it would be a dream to work in a plant to provide furniture for just one customer. It works good for the customer and for us."
With 21 fabrics available on three different chairs and in two models, Homestead can produce up to 315 options. That will certainly keep them busy.
About 60 employees now work at Homestead, and the plant was a steady hum of activity Tuesday morning as the "Big Day" began. Plenty of laughter and smiles were present as a group photo was taken in front of the first two production chairs.
"It's a big sigh of relief," Lipscomb said. "We've been waiting for 120-plus days for this to get here. There's so many cliches in business, but really people just want to be appreciated. When you show up at your job and like it — you don't have to love it ... before you know it you're a family."
It's that type of atmosphere that attracted Lynn Howell and Crystal Dodds to the company. While it was just their second day to work at Homestead, both have experience in the furniture industry. They joined several friends and former colleagues from other manufacturers at the New Albany startup, bringing the plant an aura of familiarity and camaraderie.
"It seems fairly laid back, and it helps to know so many people here that I worked with at a previous company," Dodds said.
Said Howell, "It helps with nerves on your first day, knowing other people here."
Byron Davis was busy filling cushions and arms on the upholstery line. In the furniture industry for about seven years, Davis said seeing the first chair come off the line was special.
"I haven't experienced something like that in a while," he said. "It was something different. You don't get to be part of a new company every day."
Homestead is working 40-hour weeks, with employees working four days a week, 10 hours a day. That gives them three-day weekends. Lipscomb said it's the schedule most workers wanted when they were interviewed.
Lipscomb has 30 years of experience in the industry and knows what it takes to work with as few as a handful of employees to more than 1,000.
At Homestead, they started with 11 and are halfway to their goal of 117 employees within two years. Listening to them and having a family like atmosphere in the workplace will bring out the best in them.
"I read it this morning that if people are needed and appreciated, you'll always get more out of them instead of those who just show up for a job," Lipscomb said. "We're going to have a few kinks along the way as we get going. It's a process ... but we're going to be at 100% in two weeks."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.