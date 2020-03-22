TUPELO • Daniel Lim is a well-traveled man with a knack for finding and growing businesses.
With more than a dozen companies around the world, including in Pontotoc and Lee counties, he walked into an opportunity late last year that he could not resist.
Buying a golf course. Big Oaks, to be exact. And he has big plans for it.
“This will be the best public golf course in the state,” he said. And to raise the brand awareness of the course, he has boldly changed the name to Tupelo National Golf Course.
He’s investing time and money into the course, expecting – not hoping – that golfers will flock to it once he puts his handprints on it.
And Lim has a track record of having a Midas touch.
Lim, a native of Malaysia, came to the United States in 1983 and earned his electrical engineering degree from North Carolina A&T University. From there, he worked for a couple of companies before striking out on his own.
The roots of his empire began with the furniture industry as a supplier to several manufactures, but his businesses stretch elsewhere, too.
One of his companies builds staircases and balusters for Lowe’s and supplies garden stakes to Home Depot. He bought Bauhaus Furniture in Saltillo from La Z Boy five years ago when the company was looking to close it.
“From furniture, I branched out and bought a factory in China that makes toy model cars,” he said.
Lim also has dabbled in real estate, buying some apartment complexes. And he’s involved in the development of Landmark Lifestyles, the assisted living project on North Gloster Street in Tupelo.
“These are all opportunities that came up,” he said. “Buying a golf course, however, wasn’t part of the plan.”
But when he had heard a deal to buy Big Oaks had fallen through late last year, he decided to make an offer on it himself.
“I’ve played here, and it’s nice little course,” he said. “I’ve been able to spot things in the past and make it grow. When I looked at the financial statements here, I knew that I can turn things around quickly.”
Mississippi connection
Lim first got connected to the Magnolia State more than 20 years ago when his furniture supply companies called on hundreds of manufacturers in the region.
That eventually led to his purchase of Bauhaus, which builds for the likes of Haverty’s and Pottery Barn.
As Lim tells it, another deal to buy Bauhaus fell through, and La Z Boy was ready to close it since it no longer fit into its plans.
But he liked the company, contacted La Z Boy and made then an offer. Today, Bauhaus employs 300 people and is about to expand.
With his companies scattered around the world, Lim usually finds himself in Mississippi no more than 5-6 days a year. But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down factories and businesses worldwide, he’s spent the past month in Tupelo. And enjoyed every minute of it.
“I get to play golf and talk to and laugh with the players and members here and Im having a good time,” he said with a laugh.
Lim has a home here, as well as in High Point, North Carolina. And when he travels to visit his factories in Shenzhen, China; Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, he has homes there, too.
“When I travel, I stay in my own house; I don’t need a hotel,” he said. “And when this coronavirus is over, I’ll be back traveling again.”
Golf course changes
Meanwhile, Lim is overseeing the changes he wants to see implemented quickly at Tupelo National.
One of the first moves he made was purchasing 60 new golf carts – all with GPS, Bluetooth connection and phone chargers and ball washers.
“I’m making sure we’re cutting the fairways way down so that you can have a second cut,” Lim said. “I’ve asked the original designer of the course if maybe he can come in and modify it a bit in the way it’s played.”
He’s added to the maintenance team, which he said is central to his vision.
“Without them, this doesn’t work,” he said. “But they’re hard workers and a great group, and I’ve gotten them some extra help so we can do all this.”
Lim said he wanted to have “really really nice tee boxes, with the grass flush and beautiful. And we want to have the fastest greens on a Mississippi public course.”
He also plans to construct another building adjacent to the clubhouse that will house a golf simulator.
“All we need is some tender loving care and working hard on the details,” he said of improving the course. “But I want to emphasize that this will remain a blue-collar golf course. It’s affordable and anybody can play. You can also join as a member, which makes it semi-private. But we’ll cap the membership if we need to because we want everybody to get a tee time.”
“I’m going to give the public a very nice golf course, and in return I just want them to take care of it,” he said. “It’s not my golf course – it’s their golf course and I want them to be as excited about it as I am.”