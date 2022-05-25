TUPELO • Bill Renick, chair of CREATE's Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi and member since 1995, has been awarded one of the organization’s highest honors.
On Wednesday, Renick was named the 2022 recipient of the Jack Reed, Sr. Northeast Mississippi Community Leadership Award. He was presented with the award during CREATE's State of the Region event at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo.
Renick was uncharacteristically speechless as he walked onstage to accept the award.
"It is a tremendous honor," Renick said. "Mainly because of who the recipients were before me. To be mentioned in the same breath with some of those people that have received this award before is just a tremendous honor to me."
The award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in helping improve the quality of life in their community and the region. Recipients have a demonstrated vision, integrity and a commitment to excellence over an extended period of time. Each recipient is given the opportunity to recommend a disbursement of funds from the Jack Reed, Sr. Community Leadership endowment fund at CREATE.
"We've been a part of a lot of good," Renick said of his work with the commission. "We're not the only star in the constellation. It takes a lot of people to make some of these things happen, but being involved with this commission over these 27 years has been a great honor for me."
CREATE also presented a plaque to the foundation's senior vice president Lewis Whitfield, who has served in that role for 17 years.
He will move into a senior consultant role with CREATE starting July 1.
The state of CREATE
In his comments, Mike Clayborne, president of the CREATE Foundation, reminded the crowd that 2022 is CREATE's 50th anniversary. It’s the ideal time to celebrate the past while looking to the future.
After 27 years in its current location on Main Street, the CREATE Foundation is currently in the planning stages for the construction of a new $7 million building. The 13,000 square foot building will be located in downtown Tupelo at the corner of Commerce Street and Jefferson Street, and will include 50 parking spots.
Clayborne said they're on schedule to break ground in September and hope to be in the building before the end of 2023.
"It's clear that when we work together as a region, we can make things better for everyone," Clayborne said.
The state of workforce development
Ryan Miller, executive director of the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development and AccelerateMS, has served in that role for just over a year now.
"What we do in our office every day is in an attempt to try to support you," Miller said.
During a presentation about AccelerateMS, a statewide workforce development organization, Miller said he was also there to listen to ideas because of decades of coordination across the Northeast Mississippi region to benefit multiple generations of the community.
"Your community is really an example to the rest of the state of Mississippi," Miller said.
According to Miller, his agency’s goal is to promote best practices across the state, to exchange ideas between different regions in the state, which AccelerateMS has split into eight geographic "ecosystems" for the sake of addressing niche needs.
The ecosystem structure is organized as an upside-down pyramid, with priorities to first triage immediate needs of industry partners, then optimize job training efforts and finally, identify opportunities on the horizon.
Miller said Northeast Mississippi does a particularly good job of visualizing opportunities that have not yet arrived.
"Fire fighting is great, but fire prevention is better," Miller said. "We've got to start thinking ahead about those new technologies, new industry sectors, new business opportunities that are on the horizon, that we know are coming."
Opportunities being explored by AccelerateMS to achieve its goals include developing strong work ethics/durable skills among students of all ages; galvanizing the connection between K-12 schools and industry; expanding career coaches throughout the state; increasing customizable training opportunities for industry partners; and strengthening times between K-12 schools and local community partnerships and, in turn, connections between community colleges and industry.
The state of the region’s highways
John Caldwell, Northern District Commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, opened his address by telling the crowd he wants to "test the limits" of what the transportation department can do.
"I heard one time that you don't know your limits until you exceed them," Caldwell said. "And if you don't exceed your limits, you haven't reached them."
At $1.4 billion in funding this year, the department of transportation continues to be underfunded by roughly $200 million to $400 million after adjusting for inflation.
But Caldwell said that, while working on road repair projects, his department has plenty of other things to maintain: grass cutting, trash pickup, signage, striping, road shoulders, guard rails, highway lighting, stop signs, red lights and medians.
Caldwell briefly discussed upcoming work projects of interest to Northeast Mississippi residents.
Turning Highway 15 into a four-lane in Tippah County has been moved to the top of the agency's priority list, he said. They're requesting federal and grant money, along with additional money from the state next year.
He also mentioned planned improvements to I-55 North and Highway 7 south of Oxford.